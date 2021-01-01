Leanne and Paul Hales with family, who have grown up with Bush Heritage.

Benefits

We value our people and their health and happiness. To support this, we offer benefits ranging from professional development to wellness and recognition activities.

Flexibility is provided using video conferencing, extra leave options, a recovery-time program and paid wellbeing days.

Remote staff are supported through an education allowance for kids, additional annual leave and casual work arrangements for partners. Staff are routinely rewarded for their work, free counselling is available, and staff feedback encouraged.

Bush Heritage is more like a big extended family than just a place to work.

Cissy Gore-Birch with Karajarri women rangers.

Diverse and inclusive

Bush Heritage has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion among our staff and partners. We believe the most innovative conservation solutions arise when people of different backgrounds and perspectives come together. We actively foster a culture of respect and learning, and have a policy of zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment.