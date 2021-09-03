Help to deliver on our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever

Play a key role in strengthening BHA relationships with Traditional Owner Groups in QLD

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander identified position; only applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Island people will be considered

Flexible location within QLD, part-time 2 year fixed-term role

This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat. Bush Heritage Australia is an independent, leading conservation not-for-profit, and is currently seeking an Aboriginal Partnerships Officer QLD.

We are a growing organisation that works on a vast scale and are always striving to increase our conservation impact in line with our long-term strategies. Our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.

Currently we own 37 reserves, and we protect and help manage 11.3 million hectares of land across the country. In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,746 native species, including at least 228 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with Traditional Owners and others to achieve key conservation outcomes.

About the role

This position will provide leadership and management support to regional staff in Queensland to strengthen and deepen our working relationships with Traditional Owner groups on our Reserves and across relevant priority landscapes. The Aboriginal Partnerships Officer – QLD will also contribute to Bush Heritage Australia’s Aboriginal Engagement Program in the areas of policy, strategy and operational procedures. The incumbent will work closely with Bush Heritage’s Executive Manager – North and Philanthropy Executives to identify opportunities to strengthen and grow Bush Heritage’s support to our Traditional Owner partnerships in Queensland.

What you'll need to succeed

Identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person.

Demonstrated passion and experience in Caring for Country, in nature conservation and a commitment to the objectives and values of Bush Heritage.

Demonstrated experience and ability to effectively negotiate, to work with and develop genuine, respectful relationships with Aboriginal people and other stakeholders.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of issues affecting Aboriginal peoples in contemporary Australian society in realising their commitments to Caring for Country.

High level of computer literacy and proficiency with personal computers including word processing, spreadsheet and data software.

Position Description

Aboriginal Partnerships Officer - Queensland