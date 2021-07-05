Bush Heritage Australia is seeking an Ecologist for Victoria.

This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat.

Help to deliver on our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever

A diverse and challenging roll, focusing on the restoration and management of grassy box-gum and heathy woodland ecosystems in Central Victoria.

An excelent opportunity to apply ‘Right Way’ science principles in collaboration with Traditional Owners.

A Full time 5 years fixed term position, flexible location (within Central Victoria)

About the role

This role will work with relevant Bush Heritage staff, partners, and the broader scientific and natural resource management community to deliver a science program that reflects the conservation and cultural land management priorities of Bush Heritage’s Riverina-Goldfields Priority Landscape.

The Ecologist will focus on landscape restoration, and will be responsible for the development, implementation and review of management plans and all monitoring activities in each of the reserves within the Kara Kara-Wedderburn Focal Landscape, as well as contribute to broader landscape programs. Management of these reserves occurs within the context of Property Management Plans (following the Conservation Management Process), and a formal partnership with the Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners across our key focal landscape.

The reserves within the responsibility of this position include Nardoo Hills, Lawan, Mt Buckrabanyule, Bellair, and John Colahan Griffin reserves. These are largely Grassy Box-gum and Heathy Woodland ecosystems.

It is expected that this position will also be available to support Bush Heritage’s work with Traditional Owners and other partners within the region, including the agricultural sector.

How to apply If you have a passion for conservation and want to make a real difference in protecting our natural environment, then apply by sending your resume and a two page (maximum) cover letter clearly addressing points 1 to 5 of the selection criteria outlined in the position description to [email protected] quoting your name and job ID: ECVIC2021 in the subject of the email. If you require further information please contact Glen Norris, Healthy Landscape Manager Victoria on 0402 760 058 / [email protected] or Marina Mateos (HR Coordinator) on 03 8610 9123 / [email protected] Position description: Ecologist – Victoria (96kb) Bush Heritage Australia actively encourages applicants from diverse groups and communities including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, women, people with diverse ability and LGBTIQ (sexuality and gender diverse and intersex) communities.

Applications close: 25 July 2020.