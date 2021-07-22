This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and their habitat.
Our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.
Currently we own 37 reserves, and we protect and help manage 11.3 million hectares of land across the country. In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,700 native species, including at least 226 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with Traditional Owners and others to achieve key conservation outcomes.
About the role
- Help to deliver on our vision of Healthy Country, Protected Forever
- Lead the Bush Heritage National Fire Management Program
- A full time 5 years fixed term position, flexible location
The National Fire Program Manager will be responsible for providing leadership and strategy development for the Bush Heritage Fire Management Program. This role oversees the development of regional program strategies, fire management, operational planning, program delivery coordination, performance monitoring and facilitates the Fire Referral Group.
The position will require frequent travel to other locations on an as needs basis.
How to apply
If you have a passion for conservation and want to make a real difference in protecting our natural environment, then apply by sending your resume and a cover letter clearly addressing the selection criteria outlined in the position description to [email protected] quoting your name and job ID: NFPM2021 in the subject of the email.
If you require further information please contact Dell Murphy-Brice, Program Officer North Australia on 0437 875 567 / [email protected] or Marina Mateos (HR Coordinator) on 03 8610 9123 / [email protected]
Position description: National Fire Program Manager (500 Kb)
Bush Heritage Australia actively encourages applicants from diverse groups and communities including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, women, people with diverse ability and LGBTIQ (sexuality and gender diverse and intersex) communities.
Applications close: 15 August 2021