Reserve Manager Boolcoomatta

Help to deliver on our vision of Healthy Country, protected forever,

Coordinate land management activities across Boolcoomatta,

Full-time, permanent position based on Bush Heritage’s Boolcoomatta Reserve.

This is an exceptional opportunity to make a very real contribution to the protection of Australia’s unique wildlife and its habitat. Bush Heritage Australia, an independent, leading conservation not-for-profit, is seeking a Reserve Manger.

Our vision of Healthy Country, protected forever sees us work where we are needed most: in areas of high conservation value with low levels of protection. With the help of our donors, we buy and manage land, so we can protect our irreplaceable landscapes and our magnificent native species forever.

In our mission to return the bush to good health, we provide habitat for 6,700 native species, including at least 226 threatened species. Two proven approaches underline what we do: we carefully select, purchase and manage landscapes of high conservation value; and we work in partnership with others, including Traditional Owners the Antakirinja-Yankunytjatjara people to achieve key conservation outcomes.

A former sheep station, Boolcoomatta is an hour west of Broken Hill. Boolcoomatta’s 63,000 hectares contain vegetation under-represented in Australia’s national reserve system. Open mulga woodlands support species such as Gould's Wattled Bat, Blue Bonnets and Red-backed Kingfishers. Down on the saltbush plains Orange Chats, Chirruping Wedgebills, Bearded Dragons and large flocks of Emus go about their business. And watching over all of this are the dramatic Olary Ranges – some of the oldest rocks in Australia.

About the role

The function of the Reserve Manager is primarily to ensure that day to day management of Boolcoomatta Reserve meets the conservation and organisational goals of Bush Heritage.

Management of the Reserve occurs within the context of day-to-day implementation of the Boolcoomatta Reserve Management Plan. You will be expected to represent and promote Bush Heritage in the region, building upon positive relationships with key stakeholder groups including Arid Recovery, Traditional Owners, neighbouring pastoral stations, Universities, local conservation groups and others.

You will have a strong understanding of, and practical experience in natural resource management - weeds, feral animals, fire and fences. Capability to manage land, plant, equipment and a positive and collaborative work approach able to supervise staff and experience living and working in remote locations. Experience developing work plans and managing budgets. Ability to work independently and be a practical, pro-active and creative thinker.

How to apply If you have a passion for conservation and want to make a real difference in protecting our natural environment, then apply by sending your resume and a two pages (maximum) cover letter clearly addressing points number 2 to 7 of the selection criteria to [email protected] quoting your name and job ID: RMBOOLC2021. Bush Heritage aims to provide a family-friendly work environment and has the capacity to negotiate with interested and suitably qualified couples to create a Reserve Management Team on Boolcoomatta Station in a job-share arrangement. If you require further information please contact Bruce Hammond, Healthy Landscapes Manager South Australia on 0428 920 293 ([email protected]) or Marina Mateos (HR Coordinator) on 03 8610 9123 ([email protected]). Bush Heritage Australia actively encourages applicants from diverse groups and communities including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, women, people with diverse ability and LGBTIQ (sexuality and gender diverse and intersex) communities. Position description: Reserve Manager Boolcoomatta (1mb)

Applications close: 4th July 2021.